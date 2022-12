NOTICE TO RESIDENTS OF CALLAWAY TOWNSHIP The following offices are to be filled at the annual township election to be held Tuesday, March 14, 2023 ONE SUPERVISOR - 3 Year Term ONE TREASURER - 2 Year Term Filings open January 3, 2023 and close January 17, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Candidates may file at the home of the township clerk. The clerk’s office will be open 1:00-5:00 p.m. the last day of filing. Sharon Winter Callaway Township Clerk (Dec. 17, 2022) 131266