NOTICE TO RESIDENTS OF CUBA TOWNSHIP The regular monthly board meetings of Cuba Township are held the first Monday of each month at the Cuba Town Hall for the months of May thru October starting at 8:00 p.m. The board meets at the Lake Park City Center November thru April at 1:00 p.m. If the meeting falls on a holiday it will be held the following Monday. In case of inclement weather the meeting may be postponed until the second Monday of the month. Wesley Torgerson Cuba Township Clerk (April 22, 29, 2023) 214432