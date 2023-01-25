Notice to RESIDENTS OF DETROIT TOWNSHIP

Notice to RESIDENTS OF DETROIT TOWNSHIP ANNUAL AUDIT/BUDGET MEETING for Detroit Township for the year ending December 31, 2022 will be held at 6:30PM on February 1st at 19965 Town & Country Estate Lane, Detroit Lakes, MN. ABSENTEE VOTING runs from February 10 through March 13, 2023, 8AM-4:30PM with extended hours Saturday, March 11, 10AM-3PM and Monday, March 13, 8AM-5PM at Becker County Auditor-Treasurer Office, Becker County Courthouse, 2nd floor, 915 Lake Avenue, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. Barbara Schmidt, clerk (Jan. 25 & 28, 2023) 169281

