NOTICE TO RESIDENTS OF SPRING CREEK TOWNSHIP The following offices are to be filled at the Annual Township elections To be held March 14, 2023 ONE SUPERVISOR- 3 YEARS TERM ONE TREASURER- 2 YEARS TERM Filing opens January 3, 2023 and closes January 17, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Candidates may file at the home of the Township Clerk. Mitch Ballard Township Clerk (Jan 14, 2023) 156079