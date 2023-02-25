NOTICE TO THE RESIDENTS OF HOLMESVILLE T

NOTICE TO THE RESIDENTS OF HOLMESVILLE TOWNSHIP The Annual Meeting and election of Holmesville Township will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at the Town Hall. Polls will be open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for the purpose of electing: One Supervisor – 3 year term, One Treasurer – 2 year term. The Annual Meeting will begin at 8:10 p.m. In case of inclement weather the Annual Meeting and election may be postponed until Tuesday, March 21, 2023. The Board of Canvass will meet immediately following the Annual Meeting. To obtain an absentee ballot, contact Becker County Auditor-Treasurer, 915 Lake Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN: Monday thru Friday 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Extended hours: Saturday, March 11, 2023 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. and Monday, March 13, 2023 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Any questions, please contact Tracy Larson, Clerk at (218) 849-3387. (Feb. 25; March 1, 2023) 196782