NOTICE TO THE RESIDENTS OF SPRING CREEK TOWNSHIP The following offices are to be filled at the Annual Township elections To be held March 14, 2023. At the Spring Creek Townhall at 17709 Co Hwy 18, Ogema, Mn 56569. In case of bad weather it will be postpone Following Tuesday. Elections starts at 5PM, meeting following at 8PM. ONE SUPERVISOR-3 YEARS TERM ONETREASURER-2YEARSTERM Mitch Ballard Township Clerk (Feb. 15 & 22, 2022) 194342