NOTICE TO THE RESIDENTS OF WHITE EARTH TOWNSHIP MONTHLY MEETING LOCATION CHANGE: The monthly meetings of White Earth Township will be held at the Karen Lefebvre residence located at 37175 County Road 111, White Earth Township, scheduled to occur on the 2nd Monday of each month beginning at 6:30 P.M, and continue until further notice. Karen Lefebvre, Clerk White Earth Township (May 3, 2023) 220070