Office of the Minnesota Secretary of Sta

Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333 The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business. ASSUMED NAME: NICHAN DIONNE LOPEZ PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: care of, 6590 Century Arbor Place west Apartment 306 Memphis Tn 00000 United States Of America NAMEHOLDER(S): Name: Nichan- Dionne: Lopez Beneficiary Address: care of, 6590 Century Arbor Place West Apartment 306 Memphis Tennessee 00000 United States Of America Name: Nichan Dionne Lopez Address: care of, 6590 Century Arbor Place West Apartment 306 Memphis Tennessee 00000 United States Of America Name: Lopez, Nichan Dionne Address: care of, 6590 Century Arbor Place West Apartment 306 Memphis Tennessee 00000 United States Of America Name: :Nichan- Dionne: Lopez., Statutory Agent Address: care of, 6590 Century Arbor Place West Apartment 306 Memphis Tennessee 00000 United States Of America By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath. SIGNED BY: :Nichan-Dionne:Lopez.,Statutory Agent MAILING ADDRESS: None Provided EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: NichanLopez@Live.Com (Dec. 14 & 17, 2022) 130047