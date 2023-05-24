Office of the Minnesota Secretary of Sta

Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State Certificate of Assumed Name Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333 The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business. ASSUMED NAME: Hendrickson Excavating PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 45733 State Highway 34 Osage, MN 56570 NAMEHOLDER(S): Reino Hendrickson, 45733 State Highway 34 Osage, MN 56570 Sheila Hendrickson, 45733 State Highway 34 Osage, MN 56570 I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or In both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth In Section 609.48 as If I had signed this document under oath. SIGNED BY: /s/ Reino Hendrickson 4-13-23 MAILING ADDRESS: None provided EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: rshendrickson@arvig.net (May 24 & 27, 2023) 226418