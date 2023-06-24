Office of the Minnesota Secretary of Sta

Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State Assumed Name Amendment to Assumed Name Minnesota Statutes Chapter 333 The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business. ASSUMED NAME: Detroit Lakes Tribune PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 1030 15th Ave SE, Suite #2, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 NAMEHOLDER(S): Name: Forum Communications Company Address: 101 5th St N, Fargo, ND 58102 This certificate is an amendment of Certificate of Assumed Name File Number: 796808900028 originally filed on 12/03/2014. By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath. SIGNED BY: Dianne Drew MAILING ADDRESS: None Provided EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: None Provided (June 24 & 28, 2023) 236720