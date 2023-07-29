ORDINANCE 515 AN ORDINANCE CREATING CHAP

ORDINANCE 515 AN ORDINANCE CREATING CHAPTER 1100 CANNABIS AND SECTION 1101 USE OF CANNABIS IN PUBLIC IN THE CITY CODE The City Council of the City of Detroit Lakes does hereby ordain: Chapter 1100 Cannabis Section 1101 Use of Cannabis in Public. Subd. 1 It is unlawful to use cannabis flower, cannabis products, lower-potency hemp edibles and hemp-derived consumer products, as defined in Minn. Stat. Section 342.01, in public places anywhere in the City. Subd. 2 As used in this Section, public places include all areas contained within the City boundaries, except the following: A. Private residences, including the curtilage and yard; and B.Private property not generally accessible by the public, unless a person is explicitly prohibited from consuming cannabis flower, cannabis products, lower-potency hemp edibles or hemp-derived consumer products on the property by the owner of the property; and C. The premises of an establishment or event licensed to permit on-site consumption of cannabis flower, cannabis products, lower-potency hemp edibles or hemp-derived consumer products. Subd. 3 Violation of this Section is a petty misdemeanor as defined by Minnesota law. This Section may be enforced by the City of Detroit Lakes Administrative Penalty Procedure, City Code Section 214. This ordinance shall take effect upon passage and publication as provided in by law. Passed and adopted this 24 day of July 2023. Approved this 24 day of July 2023. Matt Brenk, Mayor Glori French, City Clerk First Reading: July 11, 2023 Second Reading: July 24, 2023 (July 29, 2023) 245149