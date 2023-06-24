ORDINANCE NO.174 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING O

ORDINANCE NO.174 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING ORDINANCE NO. 156 ADOPTED ON 14th OF DECEMBER, 2015, AND TITLED “AN ORDINANCE RELATING TO WATER, SEWER AND GARBAGE ORDINANCE FOR THE CITY OF AUDUBON.” The City Council of Audubon, Minnesota ordains: Section 1. Ordinance No. 156 adopted on 14th of December 2015 and titled “An Ordinance relating to Water, Sewer and Garbage Ordinance for the City of Audubon” is amended to read: Part 1. General Provisions on Water, Sewer and Garbage Systems Section 1. USE OF WATER, SEWER AND GARBAGE SYSTEMS RESTRICTED. No person shall make or use any water, sewer, or garbage service installation connected to the city water, sewer, or garbage system except pursuant to application and permit as provided in this Ordinance. No person shall make or use any such installation contrary to the regulatory provisions of this Ordinance. Section 2. APPLICATION FOR SERVICE. Subd. 1. PROCEDURE. After the effective date of this Ordinance, application for water, sewer, or garbage service installation and for water service shall be made to the City Clerk on forms prescribed by the City Council and furnished by the City. By his signature, the applicant shall agree to conform to this Ordinance and to rules and regulations that may be established from time to time by the City as conditions for the use of water, sewer and garbage. Subd. 2. FEES. Application for a service installation shall be made by the owner of the property to be served or by his agent. The applicant shall at the time of making the application pay to the City the amount of the fees required for the installation of the service connection as provided in this Ordinance. When a service connection has been installed, application for that service shall be made by the owner of the property or by the owner’s agent. Section 2.3. CHARGES FOR SERVICE CONNECTIONS. Subd. 1. PERMIT AND FEE. No connection shall be made to the city water or sanitary sewer system without a permit received form the City Clerk. The fee for each permit shall be $15.00. These fees shall be in addition to any fees required under subdivisions 2, 3 and 4. Subd. 2. CONNECT FEES. When a connection requires installation of a service line from the main to the property line, the applicant for a permit shall pay to the City an amount not less than the cost of making the necessary connections, taps and installations of pipe and appurtenances to provide services to the property and the necessary street repairs as pertains to subdivision 6. Subd. 3. CERTIFICATION. No permit shall be issued to connect with any water or sanitary sewer main unless the owner certifies to the truth one of the following or the payment required under subdivision 4 is made: 1. That the lot or tract to be served has been assessed for the cost of construction of the main with which the connection is made or that proceedings for levying such assessment have been or will be commenced in due course; or 2. That the cost of construction of the main has been paid by the developer or builder platting the lot or tract; or 3. That, if neither of the foregoing is true, a sum equal to the portion of the cost of constructing the main would be assessable against the lot or parcel has been paid to the city. Subd. 4. ADDITIONAL CONNECTION FEE. If no such certificate can be issued, the applicant shall pay an additional connection fee equal to the portion of the cost of construction of the main attributable to the property upon the same basis as any assessment previously levied against other property for the main. The determination shall be made by the City Clerk. If no such assessment has been levied, the assessable cost shall be determined upon the basis of the uniform charge which may have been or will be charged for similar connection with the main. In no event shall the connection charge made under this subdivision exceed the increase in value of the property attributable to the main. Subd. 5. HOOKUP CHARGES AND FEES. Before the City Clerk makes a final determination of additional connection fee under subdivision 4, the Clerk shall submit a written notice to the applicant stating the amount of the proposed connection fee and the basis of its calculation. The notice shall also state that the applicant may, within ten days of receipt of the notice, demand a hearing on the matter. If the applicant requests a hearing within that time, the applicant must submit a documented reason for his demand and a hearing shall be held on the matter by the City Council at its next regular meeting. If as a result of the hearing, the City Council finds that the proposed connection fee complies with the code of subdivision 4, it shall so determine. If it determines that the proposed fee is in excess of the amount that would have been assessed had the property been assessed for the main or in excess of the increase in market values attributable to construction of the main, it shall make a determination on the proper amount of the fee within concept to subdivision 4. Schedule 2. Subdivision SA is a schedule of basic connection and benefit charges that is subject to periodic revision by resolution of the City Council. Section 2.3 WATER, SEWER & GARBAGE RATES Amendment: June 12, 2023 Section 2.3 Subd. SA BASIC CONNECTIONS & BENEFIT CHARGES Water Hookup **Connection fee/actual hook up charges to main $200.00 Benefit Charge-New Tower, Pressure Equalization, Fire Protection $600.00 Meter/Touch-pad Charges SRII 5/8” MEAS CHAMBER COMP $ 48.98 SRII ¾” MEAS CHAMBER COMP $ 89.00 ILL 7B 14 MEAS CHAMBER CPLT P/DP $130.12 ILL 238 PLS BTM PLATE SRII 5/8 $ 11.06 ILL 23A Cl BTM PLATE SRII ¾ $ 14.02 ILL 23A Cl BTM PLATE SRll 1” $ 20.38 ILL 21 BTM PLT GSKT SRII 5/6 $ 2.56 ILL 21 BTM PLT GSKT SRII ¾ $ 3.02 ILL 21 BTM PLT GSKT SRll 1” $ 3.94 SRII ECR REGISTERS $ 84.83 OMNI+ 1-1/2 R2 lG 13LL 8WHL SM $768.00 OMNI+ 2 R2 lG 17LL 8WHL SM $1086.00 OMNI+ 1-1/2 C2 1000G 13LL 5WHL $1872.00 OMNI+ 2 C2 1000G 15-1/4 LL 5WHL $2148.00 OMNI+ 3 C2 1000G 17LL 5WHL SM $2736 OMNI+ 4 C2 1000G 20LL 6WHL SM $4752 1 ½” BRS OVAL MTR FLG SET NL $ 265.84 2” BRASS OVAL METER FLG SET NO $ 364.94 3” COMPANION FLANGE Cl $ 47.00 3” FLANGE GASKET $ 2.69 3 ZINC PLTD HEX BOLT & NUT KIT $ 4.86 4” COMPANION FLANGE Cl $ 68.00 4” FLANGE GASKET $ 3.79 4 ZINC PLTD HEX BOLT & NUT KIT $ 11.24 IPERL 5/8 x ¾ 25’ 3W PE 1G SM $ 210.00 510M Sf POINT M2 WIRED SP HR $ 212.40 Poly Piping per foot: 1” POLY PIPING PER FOOT $ 1.00 2” POLY PIPING PER FOOT $ 3.88 Sewer Hook-Up Connection fee/actual hook up to main line $ 300.00 Section 2.4 Subd 1A UTILITY RATES Residential Water $37.62 Base Fee & $4.25 per thousand (1000) gallons $0.81 Minnesota Drinking Connection Fee Seasonal Water Rate $25/month Residental Sewer $41.15/3000 gallon and $2.18 per 1000 gallon thereafter Residential Garbage $20.40 - 35 Gal. (Senior Citizen Rate 62 years) $24.41 - 35 Gal. $30.14- 65 Gal $35.41- 95 Gal 60.93 - Two 95 Gal Every Other Week 62.77 1 Yd Every Week 72.74- 2 Yd Dumpster Every Other Week 97.60- 2 Yd Dumpster lx/Week 130.24 - 3 Yd Dumpster lx/Week 163.06 - 4 Yd lx/Week 241.70 - 6 Yd Dumpster lx/Week Commercial Rates as determined by City Council. Customer is responsible for contracting for all digging in of lines. City will do the actual hook up. /s/ Charles Barnett, May Dated: June 13, 2023 /s/ Shallene Stephenson, Clerk Treasurer Dated: June 13, 2023 Subd. 6. DIGGING IN ROADBEDS. Soil removed from any roadbed for installation of water or sewer lines will be removed and replaced with clean gravel, packed and covered with four inches cement to within two inches of the roadbed, then finished with blacktop or gravel for a finished product as it was prior to digging. Section ACCOUNTING, BILLING AND COLLECTING. Subd. 1. ACCOUNTS IN NAME OF OWNERS. All accounts shall be carried in the name of the owner of the property. The owner shall be liable for the cost of water, sewer and garbage service supplied to the property and each building, dwelling and separate service connection located thereon, regardless of occupancy. Any unpaid charges shall be a lien upon the property and shall give the City recourse under Section 2.4 Subd. 3 of this Ordinance. Subd. 2. BILLING FOR SERVICE. Water, sewer and garbage charges shall be billed together. Bills shall be mailed to the owner in the following month for which service has been provided and shall specify the sewer, water, and garbage charges in accordance with rates set out in this Ordinance. Subd. 3. DELINQUENT ACCOUNTS. All charges for water, sewer and garbage services shall be due the 25th day of the month for the previous month’s service as rendered and shall be delinquent thereafter. The City shall endeavor to collect delinquent accounts promptly. In any case, where satisfactory arrangements for payment have not been made, the City Council may, after the procedural requirement of subdivision 4 have been complied with, discontinue service to the delinquent service location and all buildings or dwelling units located thereon by shutting off the water at the stop box or discontinue any other service. When a service has been discontinued, service shall not be restored except upon the payment in full of all delinquent bills, a disconnect fee of $50.00 and a re-connection fee of $50.00. If the water is reconnected after the hours of 5:00 p.m. Monday thru Friday a $225.00 non-emergency reconnect will be charged instead of the $50.00 fee. Delinquent accounts shall be certified to the City Clerk who shall prepare an assessment roll each year providing for assessment of the delinquent amounts against the respective properties served. The assessment roll shall be delivered to the City Council for adoption on or before October 1st of each year for certification to the County Auditor for collection along with taxes. Such action is optional and may be subsequent to taking legal action to collect delinquent accounts. Subd. 4. PROCEDURE FOR SHUTOFF OF SERVICE. Water shall not be disconnected under Section 2.4 Subd. 3 or for a violation of rules and regulation affecting utility service until a notice of disconnect is given to the owner of the property by posting at the address listed for the owner on the service application or any updates thereto. The notice shall state that if payment is not made before a day stated in the notice, but no less than five days after the date on which the notice is given, the water supply to the premises will be shut off. If the customer requests a hearing before the date specified, a hearing shall be held on the matter by the City Council at the next City Council meeting after the date on which the request is made. Any reason for non-payment must be accompanied by documentation. If as a result of the hearing, the City Council finds the amount claimed to be owing is actually due and unpaid and that there is no legal reason why the water supply or other service of the delinquent customer may not be shut off in in accordance with this Ordinance, the City may shut off the water supply or discontinue services under this Ordinance. Section 2.5. PROTECTION OF PUBLIC AND CITY. Subd. 1. PERMIT AND BOND. A permit for construction and connection of the extension between a building sewer pipes and the sewer main or stub, herein called the building sewer pipes, or between the building water pipes and a water main or stub, herein called water service line, shall be issued only upon application by a plumber holding a master plumbers license issued by the Minnesota State Commissioner of Health. Subd. 2. LIABILITY INSURANCE. Before undertaking the construction work authorized by the permit, the plumber shall secure and maintain a policy of insurance against damages to property or injury or death to person, naming City as an additional insured. The policy shall indemnify and save harmless the City and its personnel against any claim, damages, or cause of action arising out of the work and from any expenses of defending the same. The property damage insurance coverage and the public liability damage for injury or death shall be in the amount of at least $500,000 per claimant and $2,000,000 for any number of claims per occurrence. Proof of insurance shall be filed with the City prior to construction work and such policy shall provide that the City shall be notified of any termination or modification of such insurance. If the insurance coverage is inadequate in amount, the master plumber shall indemnify and save harmless the City and its personnel in like manner. Subd. 3. APPOINTMENT AND COSTS. The owner shall bear the costs and expenses incident to the installation and connection of the sewer service line or the water service line to private property. He shall indemnify the City for any loss or damage directly or indirectly caused by its installation and connection. To the extent he deems necessary, the City Council shall establish rules and regulations for the proper implementation of these requirements which, shall govern the installation and connection of the sewer service line and of the water service to private property. Part 2. Water System Section 3.1. GENERAL WATER REGULATIONS. Subd. 1. RESTRICTED HOURS. Whenever the City Council determines that a shortage of water supply threatens the City, it may, limit the times and hours during which City water may be used for sprinkling, irrigation, car washing, air conditioning, or other specified uses. After publication of the City Council order or two days after the mailing of the City Council order to each owner, no person shall use or permit water to be used in violation of the City Council order and any owner who does so shall be charged $10.00 for each day of violation and the charge shall be added to his next water bill. If the emergency requires immediate compliance with terms of the City Council order, the City Council may provide for the delivery of a copy of the City Council order to the premises of each owner, and any owner that has received such notice and thereafter uses or permits water to be used in violation of the City Council order shall be subject to the charge stated above. Continued violation of the City Council order shall be cause for discontinuation of water service. Subd. 2. MULTIPLE DWELLING SERVICE LOCATIONS. Any property upon which is located more than one residential dwelling unit shall be considered a Multiple Dwelling Service Location. The City will bill each separate dwelling located upon the Multiple Dwelling Service Location as a separate account only if the owner of the Multiple Dwelling Service Location installs, at the owner’s expense, a separate service connection and separate service connection and separate stop box for each dwelling located upon the property. In the event separate service connections and separate stop boxes have not been installed, the City will consider the entire property a single account and bill the owner of the Multiple Dwelling Service Location monthly a separate service charge for each dwelling unit located upon the property, regardless of occupancy. Failure to pay the service charge for any one of the dwelling units located upon the property shall cause the entire account to be delinquent and shall give the City recourse as described in Section 2.4 Subd. 3. Section 3.2. WATER, SEWER AND GARBAGE CHARGES, RATES AND FEES. Charges, rates and fees for connection to and use of the water, sewer and garbage utility service shall be set by resolution of the City Council as set forth in the City’s Schedule of Fees and Rates pursuant to Section 2.3 Subd. SA Section 2.4 Subd. lA of this Ordinance 174. Section 4. EFFECTIVE DATE. This Ordinance becomes effective from and after its passage and publication. Passed by the City Council of Audubon, Minnesota this 12th day of June, 2023. Approved: /s/ Charles Barnett, Mayor Attested: /s/ Shallene Stephenson, City Clerk/Treasurer (June 24 & 28, 2023) 236493