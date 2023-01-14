ORDINANCE NO. 488 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING SECTION 20 OF THE ZONING ORDINANCE REZONING AN AREA FROM` B-3” AUTO ORIENTED BUSINESS DISTRICT TO LB” LAKEFRONT BUSINESS DISTRICT AT 2359 HIGHWAY 10 WEST LAKECREST RESORT) WHEREAS, The Detroit Lakes Planning Commission recommends approval of the rezoning of a tract of land at 2359 Highway 10 West from “ B- 3” Auto Oriented Business District to “ LB” Lakefront Business District and; WHEREAS, the proposed rezoning is consistent with the Comprehensive Plan of the City; NOW, THEREFORE BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council of the City of Detroit Lakes that Section 20 of the Zoning Ordinance and the Zoning District map as it identifies the Zoning District applied to the following description: Parcel # 49- 0052- 100 TRACT A. That part of Government Lot One ( 1) of Section Twenty- nine ( 29),’ township One Hundred Thirty-nine ( 139) North, Range Forty-one ( 41) West of the Fifth Principal Meridian in Becker County, Alinnesota, described as follows: Commencing at a found iron monument which designates the Northwest comer of said Section 29; thence South 00° 43’ 22” East 391. 80 feet on an assumed bearing along the west line of said Government Lot 1 to a found iron monument on the Southerly right of way line of Trunk Highway No. 10, said point is the point of beginning; thence South 78° 50’ 57” East 309.23 feet along the Southerly right of way line of said ‘ Trunk Highway No. 10 to an iron monument; thence South 11° 12’02” West 208.43 feet to a found iron monument; thence South 78° 47’ 58” East 208. 61 feet to a found iron monument; thence South 04° 25’ 52” last 689. 32 feet to an iron monument; thence continuing South 04° 25’ 52” Fast 10 feet, more or less, to the water’ s edge of Long Lake; thence in a Westerly direction along the water’ s edge of said Long Lake to the West line of said Government Lot l; thence North W* 43’ 22” West 17 feet, more or less, along the West line of said Government Lot 1 to a found iron monument; thence continuing North 00° 43’ 22” West 1054. 61 feet along the West line of said Government I. ot 1 to the point of beginning. SUBJECT TO casements, restrictions, and reservations of record, if any. FURTHER SUBJECT TO an easement for driveway purposes, over, under and across part of Government I. ot 1 of Section 29, Township 139 North, Range 41 West of the Fifth Principal Aleridian in Becker Counn•, Alinnesota, described as follows: Commencing at a found iron monument which designates the northwest corner of said Section 29; thence South 00 degrees 43 minutes 22 seconds East 391. 80 feet on an assumed bearing along the west line of said Government Lot 1 to a found iron monument on the southerly right of way line of Trunk Highway No. 10; thence South 78 degrees 50 minutes 57 seconds last 175. 64 feet along the southern• right of way line of said Trunk Highway No. 10 to the point of beginning of the casement to be described; thence continuing South 78 degrees 50 minutes 57 seconds East 60.00 feet along the southerly right of way line of said Trunk Highway No. 10; thence South 1 I degrees 12 minutes 02 seconds West 511. 00 feet-, thence South 78 degrees 50 minutes 57 seconds East 73. 59 feet; thence South 11 degrees 12 minutes 02 seconds West 30. 00 feet. thence North 78 degrees 50 minutes 57 seconds West 133. 59 feet; thence North 11 degrees 12 minutes 02 seconds East 80.00 feet to the point of beginning of said driveway casement. FURTHER SUBJECT TO AND RESERVING an 80. 00 foot wide casement for ingress and egress purposes over, under and across that part of Government Lot 1 in Section 29, Township 139 North, Range 41 West of the Fifth Principal Meridian in Becker County, Minnesota described as follows: Commencing at a found iron monument which designates the northwest comer of said Section 29; thence South 00 degrees 43 minutes 22 seconds East on an assumed bearing along the vest line of said Section 29 for a distance of 391. 80 feet to the southerly right of way line of Trunk Highway No. 10, said point is the point of beginning; thence South 78 d 50 minutes 57 seconds East along said southerly right of way line for a distance of 309. t; thence South 11 degrees 12 minutes 02 seconds West for a distance of 80. 00 feet; thence North 78 degrees 50 minutes 57 seconds West for a distance of 292. 34 feet to the west line of said Section 29; thence North 00 degrees 43 minutes 22 seconds West along the west line of said Section 29 for a distance of 81. 75 feet to the point of beginning. FURTHER SUBJECT TO AND RESERVING a 24. 00 foot wide casement for ingress and egress purposes over, under and across that part of Government Lot 1 in Section 29, Township 139 North, karige 41 West of the Fifth Principal Meridian in Becker County, Minnesota. The centerline of said 24.00 foot wide ingress and egress easement is described as follows: Commencing at a found iron monument which designates the northwest comer of said Section 29; thence South 00 degrees 43 minutes 22 seconds last on an assumed beating along the west line of said Section 29 for a distance of 391. 80 feet to the southerly right of way fine of Trunk Highway No. 10; thence South 78 degrees 50 minutes 57 seconds East along said southerly tight of way line for a distance of 208. 00 feet to the point of beginning of the centerline to be described; thence South 0l1 degrees 43 minutes 22 seconds Fast for a distance of 232.00 feet; thence South 78 degrees 47 minutes 58 seconds Fast for a distance of 303. 47 feet and said centerline there terminates. The sidelines of said 24. 00 foot wide ingress and egress easement shall be prolonged or shortened to terminate on the southerly right of way line of said Trunk Highway No. 10 and cm a line which bears North 04 degrees 25 minutes 52 seconds A’est and South 04 degrees 25 minutes 52 seconds Fast from said point of tcanination. AND TRACT C That part of C; ovemmcnt Lot 1 in Section 29, ‘ township 139 North, Range 41 West of the Fifth Principal Mendian in Becker County, Minnesota, described as follows: Commencing at a found iron monument which designates the northwest comer of Section 29; thence South 00 degrees 43 minutes 22 seconds East 391. 80 feet on an assumed bearing along the west line of said Government Lot 1 to a found iron monument on the southerly right ofway line of Trunk Highway No. 10; thence South 78 degrees 50 minutes 57 seconds last 309. 23 feet along the southerly right of way line of said Tn, nk Highway No. 10 to an iron monument; thence South I 1 degrees 12 minutes 02 seconds West 208.43 feet to a found iron monument; thence South 78 degrees 47 minutes 58 seconds l=ast 208.61 feet to a found iron monument; said point is the point of beginning; thence North 11 degrees 12 minutes 02 seconds East 148. 61 feet; thence South 78 degrees 50 minutes 57 second.% Fast 35.00 feet to an iron monument; thence South 11 degrees 12 minutes 02 seconds West 143. 84 feet to an iron monument•, thence South 04 degrees 25 minutes 52 seconds East 690.05 feet to an iron monument-,thence continuing South 04 degrees 25 minutes 52 seconds East 15 feet, more or less, to the water’ s edge of Long Lake; thence westerly along the water’ s edge on said Long Lake to the intersection with a line which bears South 04 degrees 25 minutes 52 seconds East from the point of beginning; thence North 04 degrees 25 minutes 52 seconds West 10 feet, more or less, to an iron monument; thence continuing North 04 degrees 25 minutes 52 seconds West 328. 74 feet to an iron monument; thence continuing Forth 04 degrees 25 minutes 52 seconds West 360.58 feet to the point of beginning. The above described tract contains 0.68 of an acre, more or less. SUBJECT TO easements, restrictions, and reservations of record, if any. FURTHER SUBJECT TO. SND RESERVING a 24. 00 foot wide casement for ingress and egress purposes over, under and across that part of Government I.ot 1 in Section 29, Township 139 Korth, Range 41 West of the Fifth Principal Meridian in Becker County, Nfinnesom. The centerline of said 24. 00 foot wide ingress and egress casement is described as follows: Commencing at a found iron monument which designates the northwest corner of said Section 29; thence South 00 degrees 43 minutes 22 seconds East on an assumed beating along the west line of said Section 29 for a distance of 391. 80 feet to the southerly right of way line of Trunk Highway No. 10; thence Scwth 78 degrees 50 minutes 57 seconds East along said southern•right of wary line for a distance of 208. 00 feet to the point of beginning of the centerline to be described; thence South 00 degrees 43 minutes 22 seconds Fast for a distance of 232. 00 feet; thence South 78 degrees 47 minutes 58 seconds Fast for a distance of 303. 47 feet and said centerline there terminates. The sidelines of said 24. 00 foot wide ingress and egress casement shall be prolonged or shortened to terminate on the southerly right of wary line of said Trunk Highway No. 10 and on a line which bears North 04 degrees 25 minutes 52 seconds West and South 04 degrees 25 minutes 52 seconds Fast from said point of termination. Identified as Becker County• Tax Parcel No. 49. 0052. 100, together with all hereditaments and appurtenances belonging thereto, subject to the following exceptions: a) Covenants, conditions, restrictions ( without effective forfeiture provisions). casements and declarations of record, if am-; b) Reservations of minerals or mineral rights, if any; c) Utility and drainage easements which do not interfere with present improvements; d) Building, zoning and subdivision laws, ordinances, state and federal and regulations. Is amended from “ B- 3” Auto Oriented Business District to “ LB” Lakefront Business Residential District at 2359 Highway 10 West. The provision of Ordinance No. 500.51 together with all amendments and supplements thereto and all other ordinances promulgated by the City Council of the City of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, which are inconsistent with the provisions of this Ordinance are to extent of such inconsistencies and not further herby repealed. This ordinance shall take effect upon passage and publication of the ordinance or summary in accordance with law and the City of Detroit Lakes Charter. Passed and adopted this 8h day of March 2022. Approved this 8th day of March 2022. /s/ Glori French City Clerk /s/ Matt Brenk Mayor First Reading: February 8, 2022 Second Reading: March 8, 2022 (Jan. 14, 2023) 157900