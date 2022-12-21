ORDINANCE NO. 500 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE ZONING ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF DETROIT LAKES RELATIVE TO SUBD. 4B.3. LAND USES The City Council of the City of Detroit Lakes does hereby ordain: Section 1: Amendment Section 18 of the Zoning Ordinance of the City of Detroit Lakes is hereby amended as follows: Section 18 Subd. 4.B.(3) The Table of Land Uses shall remain the same with an N* in the Industrial Section for Natural Environment Lake. The text for the asterisk shall be deleted in its entirety and replaced as follows: *Except that in the Shoreland District of unnamed Lake 401, Mud Lake 402, and unnamed Lake 396 industrial uses will be permitted as a Conditional Use. The following conditions are required for the shoreland districts of Mud Lake 402 and Unnamed Lake 396: 1. Industrial uses must not have impervious surface in excess of 30% for riparian lots and 35% for nonriparian lots of the land area above the OHWL. 2. Wetlands shall not be impacted by industrial development or other industrials uses. 3. Industrial uses on riparian lots shall meet a private structure setback of not less than 150’ from the OHWL. 4. Industrial uses on riparian lots shall provide a 120’ buffer of native vegetation (from the OHWL). 5. Industrial uses shall be governed by an approved storm water management plan and must obtain a Land Disturbance permit from the City of Detroit Lakes, a Pelican River Watershed District permit, and a Construction Storm Water permit from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency prior to issuance of a building permit. Section 2: Effective Date This ordinance shall take effect upon passage and publication as provided by Law. Passed and adopted this 13th day of December 2022. Approved this 13th day of December 2022. /s/ Keloey Klemm, City Administrator First Reading: November 7, 2022 Second Reading: December 13, 2022 /s/ Matt Brenk, Mayor (Dec. 21, 2022) 131928