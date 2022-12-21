ORDINANCE NO. 502 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE ZONING ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF DETROIT LAKES RELATIVE TO ELIMINATING SHORT TERM RENTALS AS A CONDITIONAL USE IN SECTION 6 AND SECTION 9 The City Council of the City of Detroit Lakes does hereby ordain: Section I: Amendment Section 6 Subd.4.f. and Section 9 Subd.3.j. are deleted in their entirety. Section 2: Effective Date This ordinance shall take effect upon passage and publication as provided by Law. Passed and adopted this 13th day of December 2022. Approved this 13th day of December 2022. /s/ Kelcey Klemm, City Administrator First Reading: November 7, 2022 Second Reading: December 13, 2022 /s/ Matt Brenk, Mayor (Dec. 21, 2022) 131971