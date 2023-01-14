ORDINANCE NO. 504 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE ZONING ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF DETROIT LAKES RELATIVE TO ALLOWING LICENSED SHORT TERM RENTALS IN RESIDENTIAL DISTRICTS The City Council of the City of Detroit Lakes does hereby ordain: Section I: Amendment Section 5 Subd. 2.G. is added as follows: G. Short term rentals provided they are licensed by the City. Section 6. Subd. 2.D D. Short term rentals provided they are licensed by the City. Section 7. Subd. 2. F. F. Short term rentals provided they are licensed by the City. Section 8. Subd. 2.G. G. Short term rentals provided they are licensed by the City. Section 2: Effective Date This ordinance shall take effect upon passage and publication as provided by law. Passed and adopted this 10th day of January 2023. Approved this 10th day of January 2023. /s/ Glori French, City Clerk First Reading: 12/13/2022 Second Reading: 01/10/2023 /s/ Matt Brenk, Mayor (Jan 14, 2023) 158677