ORDINANCE NO. 505 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING SECTION 3 AND SECTION 5 OF THE ZONING ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF DETROIT LAKES RELATIVE TO BUILDING HEIGHT AND OTHER BUILDING REQUIREMENTS The City Council of the City of Detroit Lakes does hereby ordain to amend Section 3 and 5 of the City’s zoning ordinance: Section I: Amendment The zoning ordinance of the City of Detroit Lakes is amended as stated below: Section 3 Subdivision 2.D.4. is deleted in its entirety and replaced as follows: 4. Accessory buildings and garages in residential districts shall not exceed 14 feet in height and shall be 3 feet from all lot lines except in an “R-A” District where the building height shall not exceed 24 feet and shall be setback 20 or more feet from all lot lines. Accessory buildings and garages shall be five (5) feet or more from any other building on the same lot and shall not be located within a utility easement. Any accessory building or garage located in the side yard shall meet the side yard setbacks for a principal structure. Section 5 Subdivision 5.A.B.C. and E. are deleted in their entirety and replaced as follows: A. Maximum building height for a principal structure: 35 feet Maximum building height for an accessory structure: 24 feet B. Minimum lot area: 80,000 square feet. C. Minimum lot width: 160 feet E. Yard Setback Requirements: 1. Front Yard: 40 feet 2. Side Yard: 20 feet 3. Rear Yard: 40 feet Section 2: Effective Date This ordinance shall take effect upon passage and publication as provided by Law. Passed and adopted this 10th day of January 2023. Passed and adopted I 0th day of January 2023. /s/ Glori French, City Clerk First Reading: December 13, 2022 Second Reading: January I 0, 2023 /s/ Matt Brenk, Mayor (Jan 14, 2023) 158649