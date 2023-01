ORDINANCE NO. 506 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING SECTION 20 OF THE ZONING ORDINANCE REZONING AN AREA FROM “R-A” AGRICULTURE RESIDENCE TO “R-2” ONE AND TWO FAMILY AT 557 SOUTH SHORE DRIVE (GEHRIG PROPERTIES) WHEREAS, The Detroit Lakes Planning Commission recommends approval of the rezoning of a tract of land at 557 South Shore Drive from “R-A” Agriculture Residence District to “R-2” One and Two Family Residence District and; WHEREAS, the City Council of the City of Detroit Lakes does hereby adopt the following findings of fact: 1. The proposed zoning from “R-A” Residential Agriculture to “R-2” One and Two Family Residential District is in harmony with the adjacent residential land use and; 2. The proposed rezoning is consistent with the Comprehensive Plan of the City and; 3. Approval of the proposed rezoning is recommended unanimously by the Detroit Lakes Planning Commission. NOW, THEREFORE BE IT ORDAINED, by the City Council of the City of Detroit Lakes that Section 20 of the Zoning Ordinance and the Zoning District map as it identifies the Zoning District applied to the following description: R-2 One & Two Family Residence (Exhibit Area B) THAT PART OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 15, TOWNSHIP 138 NORTH, RANGE 41 WEST OF THE 5TH PRINCIPAL MERIDIAN TO THE CITY OF DETROIT LAKES, COUNTY OF BECKER, STATE OF MINNESOTA AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SAID NORTHEAST QUARTER; THENCE N00°45’58”W ALONG THE EAST LINE OF SAID NORTHEAST QUARTER A DISTANCE OF 1430.64 FEET TO THE SOUTH LINE OF SOUTH SHORE DRIVE RIGHT OF WAY; THENCE N78°12’09”W ALONG SAID SOUTH RIGHT OF WAY A DISTANCE OF 152.98 FEET; THENCE CONTINUING ALONG SAID SOUTH RIGHT OF WAY N71 °57’00”W A DISTANCE OF 320.83 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE S00°45’58”E A DISTANCE OF 187.77 FEET; THENCE N71°57’00”W PARALLEL WITH SAID SOUTH RIGHT OF WAY A DISTANCE OF 588.05 FEET; THENCE N68°24’10”W A DISTANCE OF 81.56 FEET; THENCE N00°31’54”W A DISTANCE OF 69.75 FEET; THENCE NORTHERLY 55.14 FEET ALONG A CURVE CONCAVE TO THE EAST ON A CHORD BEARING OF Nl2°58’12”E HAVING A RADIUS OF 117.00 FEET AND A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 27°00’12”; THENCE N26°28’18”E A DISTANCE OF 56.02 FEET TO THE INTERSECTION OF SAID SOUTH RIGHT OF WAY; THENCE SOUTHEASTERLY 103.52 FEET ALONG SAID SOUTH RIGHT OF WAY LINE ON A CURVE CONCAVE TO THE NORTHEAST ON A CHORD BEARING OF S67°31’08”E HAVING A RADIUS OF 1217.00 FEET AND A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 4°52’24”; THENCE CONTINUING ALONG SAID SOUTH RIGHT OF WAY S71 °57’00”E A DISTANCE OF 526.20 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SAID TRACT OF LAND CONTAINS 2.62 ACRES, MORE OR LESS TOGETHER WITH EASEMENTS AND RIGHT OF WAYS OF RECORD. AND (Exhibit Area C) THAT PART OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 15, TOWNSHIP 138 NORTH, RANGE 41 WEST OF THE 5TH PRINCIPAL MERIDIAN TO THE CITY OF DETROIT LAKES, COUNTY OF BECKER, STATE OF MINNESOTA AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTH LINE OF THE SOUTH SHORE DRIVE RIGHT OF WAY AND THE EAST LINE OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 15; THENCE N78°12’09”W ALONG SAID SOUTH RIGHT OF WAY A DISTANCE OF 152.98 FEET; THENCE CONTINUING ALONG SAID SOUTH RIGHT OF WAY N71 °57’00”W A DISTANCE OF 847.03 FEET; THENCE WESTERLY 169.52 FEET ALONG SAID SOUTH RIGHT OF WAY ON A CURVE CONCA VE TO THE NORTH HA YING A RADIUS OF 1217.00 FEET AND A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 7°58’52” TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE S26°28’18”W A DISTANCE OF 56.02 FEET; THENCE SOUTHERLY 86.25 FEET ALONG A CURVE CONCA VE TO THE EAST HA YING A RADIUS OF 183.00 FEET AND A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 27°00’12”; THENCE S00°31’54”E A DISTANCE OF 255.60 FEET; THENCE SOUTHERLY 57.11 FEET ALONG A CURVE CONCA VE TO THE WEST HA YING A RADIUS OF 229.00 FEET AND A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 14°17’19”; THENCE S89°04’19”E A DISTANCE OF 255.77 FEET; THENCE N00°31’54”W A DISTANCE OF 191.82 FEET; THENCE S89°04’04”E A DISTANCE OF 96.03 FEET; THENCE N00°31’54”W A DISTANCE OF 395.80 FEET TO THE INTERSECTION OF SAID SOUTH SHORE DRIVE RIGHT OF WAY; THENCE SOUTHEASTERLY 258.34 FEET ON A CURVE CONCA VE TO THE NORTHEAST HAVING A RADIUS OF 1217.00 FEET AND A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 12°09’45” TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SAID TRACT OF LAND CONTAINS 2.49 ACRES, MORE OR LESS TOGETHER WITH EASEMENTS AND RIGHT OF WAYS OF RECORD. Is amended from “R-A” Agriculture Residence District to “R-2” One and Two Family Residence District. A map identifying the area rezoned can be obtained at the City Administration Building, 1025 Roosevelt A venue, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. The provision of Ordinance No. 500.51 together with all amendments and supplements thereto and all other ordinances promulgated by the City Council of the City of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, which are inconsistent with the provisions of this Ordinance are to extent of such inconsistencies and not further hereby repealed. This ordinance shall take effect upon passage and publication of the ordinance or summary in accordance with law and the City of Detroit Lakes Charter. Passed and adopted this 10th day of January 2023. Approved this 10th day of January 2023. /s/ Glori French, City Clerk First Reading: December 13, 2022 Second Reading: January 10, 2023 /s/ Matt Brenk, Mayor (Jan 14, 2023) 158702