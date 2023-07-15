ORDINANCE NO. 507 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE ZONING ORDINANCE TO ADD SECTION 10A NEIGHBORHOOD COMNIERCIAL DISTRICT The City Council of the City of Detroit Lakes does hereby ordain: Section 1: Amendment Section 10A “ NC” Neighborhood Commercial District Subd. 1. Purpose. The purpose of the “ Neighborhood Commercial” District is to permit and encourage the establishment of services primarily oriented to and attracting trips from the surrounding neighborhoods. The Neighborhood Commercial District provisions are intended to: A. Permit and encourage the establishment of shopping areas and services to meet the needs of the local area; B. Restrict uses not intended to serve a neighborhood or small group of neighborhoods; C. Ensure commercial establishments are of a limited size and landscaped to fit in with residential districts; D. Provide convenient pedestrian access within the district and to and from the surrounding neighborhoods; E. Minimize conflicts between pedestrians and vehicles; F. Avoid increasing traffic volumes beyond the capacity of the surrounding streets; and G. Protect and promote a sense of community where people may gather, shop, live and work with neighbors. Subd_ 2. Principal Permitted Uses. A. Retail business and service establishments supplying commodities or services for a small trade area including: Grocery and food service stores, barber and beauty shops, gift stores, art stores, arts and craft stores, vision center and optical sales, hardware stores, bookstores, florist shops, fitness businesses, small medical clinics, and uses similar to those listed above. B. Restaurants, cafes, coffee shops, soda fountains, ice cream parlors, and similar facilities, provided they do not have a drive thru. C. Business and professional offices. D. Dry cleaners and laundries. E. Residential uses including: 1. One and two family dwelling units. 2. Essential services and utilities intended to serve the principal permitted uses. 3. Customary accessory uses, provided such uses are clearly incidental to the principal permitted use. 4. Home occupations. 5. Short term rentals provided they are licensed by the City. Subd. 3. Conditional Uses. A. Multi-family dwellings over 3, 500 square feet, provided the building does not exceed a height of three ( 3) stories. 1. Minimum Floor Area: a. Efficiency unit: 440 square feet b. One Bedroom Unit: 520 square feet c. Two Bedroom Unit: 720 square feet plus 100 additional square feet for each additional bedroom over two ( 2). 2. Open Space: 500 square feet of usable open space for each residential unit. A minimum of 20% of the lot must be landscaped. 3. Parking Spaces: In addition to the parking spaces required for commercial use, there must be two ( 2) parking spaces for each residential unit. 4. Any other conditions which the Council deems necessary must be complied with. Subd. 4. Requirements. A. Business in enclosed buildings. All businesses shall be contained wholly within a completely enclosed building. B. Business Hours. Hours of operation are limited from 7: 00am to 10: 00pm. C. Minimum lot area: 10, 000 square feet D. Minimum lot width: 100 feet E. Maximum floor area: 3, 500 square feet F. Yard setback requirements: 1. Front yard: Equal to 1. 5 times the building height but not less than 30 feet. 2. Side yard: 20 feet 3. Rear yard: 30 feet 4. Parking lots must be setback 20 feet from all lot lines. G. Architectural Requirements. Architectural design shall be of a style to blend with residential neighborhoods. 1. Minimum Building Width: 24 feet 2. Maximum Building Height: 30 feet except as provided for a Conditional Use Permit. 3. Roof Pitch: All roofs shall have a roof pitch of at least 4 to 12. 4. Exterior Finishes: The exterior of all structures shall be finished with materials that are typical of single family construction. All siding shall generally be horizontal. All edges, fasteners, and other structural elements must be finished and/ or covered. Acceptable building materials include: a. Hardie- board, LP, or other similar solid composite siding. b. Wood lap siding and wood shakes. c. Vinyl or aluminum siding. d. Stone and stone veneer. e. Brick or other masonry with finished face. f. Other materials may be approved by the Zoning Administrator. 5. Horizontal facades longer than twenty- five ( 25) feet shall be treated to reduce buildings mass and visual bulk using at least one of the following techniques: a. Bays or recesses ( minimum depth of eighteen ( 18) inches); b. Window patterns; c. Contrasting materials or colors; d. Upper story setbacks; e. Balconies; 6. Roof top mechanical equipment and all other mechanical equipment shall be screened from view of neighboring properties and the public right of way. 7. Trash enclosures must be constructed of a masonry material. Doors must fully screen the interior and walls must be a minimum of 8 feet above grade. 8. Signs: No free standing advertising signs are permitted. 9. Sidewalks: A sidewalk shall connect the front door of business to the public right of way. Continuous pedestrian walkways of least six feet( 6’) wide shall be provided along the full length of a primary building along any facade featuring a customer entrance and along any facade abutting customer parking areas. Such walkways should be located at least six feet 6’) from the facade of the building to provide planting beds for foundation landscaping, except where features such as arcades or entryways are part of the facade. 10. Landscaping of parking lots: At least 8% of the interior of a parking lot must be landscaped. A landscaped area at least 8 feet wide must be provided between a parking lot and an abutting street, or an abutting residential district. Screening within this area must include a masonry wall, fence, berm, or hedge between 3 1/ z to 6 feet in height, plus one deciduous shade tree every 30 feet and 5 shrubs for every 50 lineal feet of property line. This ordinance shall take effect upon passage and publication as provided by Law. Passed and adopted this 11 th day of July 2023. Approved this 11th day of July 2023. Matt Brenk, Mayor Glori French, City Clerk First Reading: May 9, 2023 Second Reading: July 11, 2023 (July 15, 2023) 241351