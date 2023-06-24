ORDINANCE NO. 508 CITY OF DETROIT LAKES, MINNESOTA AN ORDINANCE AMENDING SECTION 204 OF THE CITY CODE The City Council of the City of Detroit Lakes Ordains: 1) Section 204.12 of the City Code is hereby amended as follows: 204.12 Police Civil Service Commission. Subd. 1. Appointment. The mayor, with approval of the council, shall appoint three residents and qualified electors of the city to serve as members of the police civil service commission. One member of the commission shall be appointed each year to a term of three years, shall serve until their successors are appointed and qualified and after three consecutive three-year terms, will not be eligible for re-appointment until after a lapse of one term. Each member of the commission shall be president of the commission during the last year of the member’s term. Each commissioner shall serve without compensation. Subd. 2. Meetings. The police civil service commission shall meet on the first Monday in February each year at which it shall select from its members a secretary who shall serve until a successor is elected. The commission shall fix the times of its meetings and adopt, amend, and alter rules for its procedure. Subd. 3. Duties. The police civil service commission shall operate and perform the duties as set forth in the Police Civil Service Commission Rules and Regulations adopted by the city and appropriate state statutes. This ordinance shall take effect upon passage and publication as provided by Law. Passed and adopted this 13th day of June 2023. Approved this 13th day of June 2023. Matt Brenk, Mayor Glori French, City Clerk First Reading: May 9, 2023 Second Reading:June 13, 2023 (June 24, 2023) 236545