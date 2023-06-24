ORDINANCE NO. 509 CITY OF DETROIT LAKES, MINNESOTA AN ORDINANCE AMENDING CHAPTER 204 OF THE DETROIT LAKES CODE, SECTION 204 ADMINISTRATION The City Council of the City of Detroit Lakes Ordains: 1) Section 204.13 of the City Code is hereby added as follows: SECTION 4.13. Sports Arena Commission – The Mayor, with approval of the City Council, shall appoint 6 residents and qualified electors of the City to serve as members of the Sports Arena Commission, one of whom shall be a representative of the Becker County Agricultural Society and Fair Association, except that the City Council, at its discretion, may appoint two members who are not residents of the City. They shall be appointed for three years and after three consecutive 3-year terms will not be eligible for reappointment until after a lapse of one term. They shall elect their own Chairman and serve without compensation. The Sports Arena Commission shall submit to the City Administrator all recommendations for the supervision and control of the Detroit Lakes Sports Arena. 2) Subsequent sections of 204 will be renumbered accordingly. This ordinance shall take effect upon passage and publication as provided by Law. Passed and adopted this 13th day of June 2023. Approved this 13th day of June 2023. Matt Brenk, Mayor Glori French, City Clerk First Reading: May 9, 2023 Second Reading: June 13, 2023 (June 24, 2023) 236554