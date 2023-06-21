ORDINANCE NO. 510 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING SECTION 20 OF THE ZONING ORDINANCE REZONING AN AREA FROM” R-A” AGRICULTURE RESIDENCE DISTRICT TO “ R-2” ONE AND TWO FAMILY RESIDENCE DISTRICT AT 677 SHOREWOOD DRIVE DAVID PRATT) WHEREAS, The Detroit Lakes Planning Commission recommends approval of the rezoning of 677 Shorewood Drive from “ R-A” Agriculture Residence District to “ R-2” One and Two Family Residential District. NOW, THEREFORE BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council of the City of Detroit Lakes that Section 20 of the Zoning Ordinance and the Zoning District map as it identifies the Zoning District applied to the following description: PARCEL: 49- 0124- 612 That part of the NEI/ 4 NEI/ 4 of Section 10 , Township 138 North, Range 41 West of the 5 P.M., in Becker County, Minnesota, described as follows: Beginning at an iron monument which designates the southeasterly corner of MEYER ESTATES, said plat is on file and of record in the office of the Recorder of said County; thence South 89 degrees 31 minutes 25 seconds West 1208. 36 feet on an assumed bearing along the southerly line of said MEYER ESTATES to an iron monument at the southwesterly corner of said MEYER ESTATES; thence continuing South 89 degrees 31 minutes 25 seconds West 40 feet, more or less, to the west line of said NEI/ 4 NEI/ 4; thence southerly along the west line of said NE 1/ 4 NE 1/ 4 to the southwest corner of said NE 1/ 4 of the ND 1/ 4; thence easterly along the south line of said NEI/ 4 of the NEI/ 4 to the westerly right of way line of County Road No. 114; thence northerly along the westerly right of way of said County Road No. 114 to the point of beginning. Is amended from “ R-A” Agriculture Residence District to” R- 2” One and Two Family Residence District. A map identifying the area rezoned can be obtained at the City Administration Building, 1025 Roosevelt Avenue, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. The provision of Ordinance No. 500.51 together with all amendments and supplements thereto and all other ordinances promulgated by the City Council of the City of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, which are inconsistent with the provisions of this Ordinance are to extent of such inconsistencies and not further hereby repealed. This ordinance shall take effect upon passage and publication of the ordinance or summary in accordance with law and the City of Detroit Lakes Charter. Passed and adopted this 13th day of June 2023. Approved this 13’ day of June 2023 /s/ Glori French, City Clerk /s/ Matt Brenk, Mayor First Reading: May 9, 2023 Second Reading: June 13, 2023 (June 21, 2023) 234972