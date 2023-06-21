ORDINANCE NO. 511 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE ZONING ORDINANCE CHANGING THE MAXIMUM HEIGHT IN THE “B-3” DISTRICTS FROM 3 STORIES TO 4 STORIES WHEREAS, the “B-1” zoning district and the “LB” zoning district allow four story buildings and; WHEREAS, the “B-3” district is in general less restrictive that the “B-1” district and the “LB” district; NOW, THEREFORE, the City Council of the City of Detroit Lakes does hereby ordain: Section I: Amendment Section 13, Subdivision 2.1. is deleted in its entirety and replaced as follows: I.Dwelling Units: Being part of a commercial structure and located above the first floor. Section 13, Subdivision 5.A. is deleted in its entirety and replaced as follows: A. Maximum Building Height: 4 stories not to exceed 60 feet Section 2: Effective Date This ordinance shall take effect upon passage and publication as provided in by law. Passed and adopted this 13th day of June 2023. Approved this 13th day of June 2023. /s/ Glori French, City Clerk /s/ Matt Brenk, Mayor First Reading: May 9, 2023 Second Reading: June 13, 2023 (June 21, 2023) 234955