ORDINANCE NO. 512 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING CITY CODE SECTION 604 TRANSIENT MERCHANTS, PEDDLERS, HAWKERS, SOLICITORS The City Council of the City of Detroit Lakes Ordains: Section 604.08 Duration of License. Each license shall be valid only for the period specified therein and no license will extend for a period longer than twelve months. No license may extend beyond the 31st day of December of each year. Passed and adopted this 11 th day of July 2023. Approved this 11 th day of July 2023. Matt Brenk, Mayor Glori French, City Clerk First Reading June 13, 2023 Second Reading July 11, 2023 (July 15, 2023) 241308