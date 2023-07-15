ORDINANCE NO. 513 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING SECTION 20 OF THE ZONING ORDINANCE REZONING AN AREA FROM” R-A” AGRICULTURE RESIDENCE DISTRICT TO “R-M” MULTI-FAMILY RESIDENTIAL DISTRICT AT 1150 US HIGHWAY 59 EAGLE ROCK REAL ESTATES LLC) WHEREAS, The Detroit Lakes Planning Commission recommends approval of the rezoning of 1150 US Highway 59 from “ R-A” Agriculture Residence District to “ R-M” Multi- Family Residential District. NOW, THEREFORE BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council of the City of Detroit Lakes that Section 20 of the Zoning Ordinance and the Zoning District map as it identifies the Zoning District applied to the following description: Parcel: 49- 0054- 220 That part of Government Lot 4, that part of Government Lot 5 and that part of the accreted or relicted meandered land adjoining said Government Lots 4 and 5 as the result of the draining of St. Clair Lake by Drainage Ditch No. 14, all in Section 33, Township 139 North, Range 41 West of the Fifth Principal Meridian in Becker County, Minnesota, described as follows: Beginning at the northeast corner of said Section 33; thence South 88 degrees 47 minutes 23 seconds West 691. 45 feet on an assumed bearing along the north line of said Section 33 to Meander Corner No. 30; thence South 88 degrees 24 minutes 49 seconds West 385. 74 feet continuing along the north line of said Section 33 to the southeasterly line of MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION RIGH TO OF WAY PLAT NO. 03- 43, said plat is on file and of record in the office of the Recorder in said County; thence southwesterly along the southeasterly line of said RIGHT OF WAY PLAT NO. 03- 43 on a curve concave to the southeast, having a central angle of 16 degrees 22 minutes 48 seconds and a radius of 1834. 86 feet, for a distance of 524. 56 feet( chord bearing South 42 degrees 27 minutes 14 seconds West); thence South 34 degrees 15 minutes 50 seconds West 1330. 89 feet continuing along the southeasterly line of said RIGHT OF WAY PLAT NO. 03- 43 and along the southeasterly line of MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION RIGHT OF WAY PLAT NO. 03- 43, said plat is on file and of record in the office of the Recorder in said County, to an iron monument on the southwesterly lien of an Avigation Clear Zone Easement as described in Document No. 664731, said document is on file and of record in the office of the Recorder in said county; thence South 48 degrees 30 minutes 08 seconds East 427. 20 feet along the southwesterly line of said Avigation Clear Zone Easement to the intersection with a lien which is 425. 00 feet southerly of, as measured at a right angle to and is parallel with, the north line of said Government Lot 5; thence North 89 degrees 06 minutes 56 seconds East 692. 22 feet, more or less, along said parallel line to the centerline of said Drainage Ditch No. 14; thence northeasterly 2033 feet, more or less, along the centerline of said Drainage Ditch No. 14 to the east line of said Section 33; thence North 03 degrees 32 minutes 03 seconds East 113 feet, more or less, along the east line of said Section 33 to the point of beginning. The above described tract contains 47 acres, more or less. SUBJECT TO an Avigation Clear Zone Easement as described in said Document No. 664731. Is amended from “ R-A” Agriculture Residence District to” R-M” Multi- Family Residential District. A map identifying the area rezoned can be obtained at the City Administration Building, 1025 Roosevelt Avenue, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. The provision of Ordinance No. 500.51 together with all amendments and supplements thereto and all other ordinances promulgated by the City Council of the City of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, which are inconsistent with the provisions of this Ordinance are to extent of such inconsistencies and not further hereby repealed. This ordinance shall take effect upon passage and publication of the ordinance or summary in accordance with law and the City of Detroit Lakes Charter. Passed and adopted this I Ph day of July 2023. Approved this 11th day of July 2023. /s/Matt Brenk, Mayor /s/Glori French, City Clerk First Reading: June 13, 2023 Second Reading: July 11, 2023 (July 15, 2023) 241358