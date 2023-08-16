ORDINANCE NO. 514 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING SECTION 13 OF THE ZONING ORDINANCE TO ALLOW FUNERAL HOMES AS A PERMITTED USE AND CREMATORIUM AS A CONDITIONAL USE IN THE “B-3” AUTO ORIENTED BUSINESS DISTRICT AND SECTION 2 OF THE ZONING ORDINANCE REGARDING DEFINITIONS The City Council of the City of Detroit Lakes does hereby ordain: Section 1: Definitions, under Section 2, is amended as follows: The subdivisions will be eliminated from Section 2 and defined terms will be listed alphabetically. The following defined terms will be added: Crematorium. A facility containing furnaces for the reduction of dead bodies to ashes by fire. Such a facility must meet all Federal, State, and local design operating and licensing requirements. Funeral Home. A building or part thereof used for human funeral services. Such buildings may contain space and facilities for: A. Embalming and the performance of other services used in the preparation of the dead for burial. B. The performance of autopsies and other surgical procedures on the dead. C. The storage of caskets, funeral urns, and other related funeral supplies. D. The storage of funeral vehicles. A funeral home shall not include facilities for cremation, unless allowed by a conditional use permit. Section 2: “B-3” Auto Oriented Business District, under Section 13, is amended as follows: Section 13 Subd. 2.E. is added as follows, Permitted Uses: E. Funeral Homes. Funeral homes, not including crematoriums except by Conditional Use Permit. All other sections after item E. are renumbered accordingly. Section 13 Subd. 4.1. is added as follows, Conditional Uses: I. Crematorium provided that: 1. All design, operating and licensing requirements of appropriate Federal, State, and local agencies are met. 2. There be no more than two crematory furnaces (retorts). 3. The crematorium be located at least 300 feet from any class of residential district. 4. All equipment shall be installed and maintained in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions including preventative maintenance and procedures for periodic performance tests to ensure the systems are operating properly and a copy of the result provided to the city annually. 5. All mechanical and ventilation equipment be screened from public view, including any roof top mounted equipment. 6. If located in an accessory structure, additional screening may be required by the City, in accordance with the screening requirements of Section 3 of this ordinance. Section 3: Effective Date This ordinance shall take effect upon passage and publication as provided in by law. Passed and adopted this 8th day of August 2023. Approved this 8th day of August 2023. /s/ Glori French, City Clerk /s/ Matt Brenk, Mayor First Reading: July 11, 2023 Second Reading: August 8, 2023 (Aug. 16, 2023) 249702