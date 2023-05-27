Per City Ordinance 305.02 Weed Eliminati

Per City Ordinance 305.02 Weed Elimination. The City of Detroit Lakes on or before June 1 of each year, the city administrator shall publish once in the official newspaper a notice directing owners and occupants of property within the city to destroy all weeds defined to be a nuisance by 901.02(9). In the event that any owner or occupant shall fail to abate a weed nuisance after published notice, the city may cause the nuisance to be abated pursuant to Chapter 900. If the City should have cause to abate the nuisance, The owner or occupant of premises upon which a nuisance has been abated shall be personally liable for the cost of abatement. The cost of abatement of any health or safety nuisance may be assessed as a current service against the property upon which the nuisance existed or which created the nuisance. ” Dated at Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, this 24th day of May 2023. Kelcey Klemm City Administrator Detroit Lakes, Minnesota (May 27, 2023) 2279962