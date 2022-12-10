PUBLIC HEARING 2023 County Budget County
PUBLIC HEARING 2023 County Budget County Highway Five-Year Plan (2023-2027) 2023 SMART Sales Tax Appropriation Plan Date: Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. Location: Board Room – First Floor - Courthouse 915 Lake Avenue, Detroit Lakes, MN 6:00 Open Meeting 1. Pledge of Allegiance 2. Public Comment a) 2023 Truth in Taxation Presentation b) County Highway Five-Year Plan (2023-2027) c) 2023 SMART (Safe, Multi-Model, Active, Responsible Transportation) Sales Tax Appropriation Plan (sales tax for transportation) (Dec. 10, 2022) 128640