Public Hearing Notice A PUBLIC HEARING i

Public Hearing Notice A PUBLIC HEARING is to be held at 8:30 AM on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at the District’s office at the Wells Fargo Bank Building, 211 Holmes St. West, 2 nd Floor conference room in Detroit Lakes, MN. The hearing will offer the public an opportunity to comment on proposed Pelican River Watershed District 2024 Budget, fees, levies and assessments as follows: 1. Ad Valorum levy for the General Fund, LMP-01 and DCM-01 2. Assessments for Project 1-B (Sal-Mel) 3. Assessments for Project 1-C (Detroit) 4. Assessments for Ditch 11-12 &14 5. Fees for Storm Water Utility The Regular Monthly Manager’s meeting will take place immediately following the Hearing. (Aug. 26, 2023) 252080