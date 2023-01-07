PUBLIC NOTICE 2023 BECKER COUNTY HIGHWAY CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS OFFICIAL DESIGNATION FOR ADVERTISEMENTS Notice is hereby given that the Becker County Board of Commissioners through resolution 01-23-1C has designated the Becker County Website as the primary posting location for all 2023 Highway Construction Advertisements. The advertisements will be posted at www.co.becker.mn.us/dept/highway/projects.aspx. In addition advertisements will be posted on the MNDOT website at https://eadvert.rtvision.com . (Jan 7, 2023) 149492