Public Notice & Hearing The Becker Count

Public Notice & Hearing The Becker County EDA has listed the property located at: 26285 County Highway 21 Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 FOR SALE BY OWNER. The Becker County EDA will be accepting written offers until January 18, 2023. The home will be for sale AS IS. No Improvements will be made to the home prior to closing. Contact Heather Hamlin at MMCDC 218-844-7017 to schedule showings or for questions. Written offers must include: Name, Phone number, Address, Offer Amount, and the Intended use of the property. The hearing will be held on January 19, 2023 at 3:30PM located in the Becker County Courthouse 915 Lake Ave Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 1st floor board room. (Jan. 7, 2023) 147290