PUBLIC NOTICE PENDING DBE GOAL FOR DETRO

PUBLIC NOTICE PENDING DBE GOAL FOR DETROIT LAKES BECKER COUNY AIRPORT FFY 2023/2024/2025 The Detroit Lakes Becker County Airport Commission hereby announces a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) goal of 3.37% for FFY 2023/2024/2025 airport construction contracts. The proposed goals and rationale is available for inspection between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday at the Detroit Lakes temporary city hall building, 106 Holmes Street East Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 for 30 days from the date of this publication. Comments on the DBE goal will be accepted for 30 days from the date of this publication and can be sent to the following: c/o Kelcey Klemm (DBELO) City Administrator City of Detroit Lakes 106 Holmes Street East Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Phone 218-847-5658 Kelcey Klemm KKlemm@cityofdetroitlakes.com OR Nancy Cibic Federal Aviation Administration Office of Civil Rights (ACR-4a) Great Lakes Region 3246 N. Heritage Lane Arlington Heights, IL 60004 nancy.cibic@faa.gov Phone: 847/ 294-7182 Contract Goals The Detroit Lakes Becker County Airport Commission will use contract goals to meet any portion of the overall goal that the recipient does not project being able to meet using RN means. Contract goals are established so that, over the period to which the overall goal applies, they will cumulatively result in meeting any portion of the recipient’s overall goal that is not projected to be met through the use of RN means. The Detroit Lakes Becker County Airport Commission will establish contract goals only on those FAA/DOT-assisted airport contracts that have subcontracting possibilities. It need not establish a contract goal on every such contract, and the size of the contract goals will be adapted to the circumstances of each such contract (e.g., type and location of work and availability of DBE’s to perform the particular type of work). (March 18, 2023) 204659