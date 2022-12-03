PUBLIC NOTICE The Becker County Board of
PUBLIC NOTICE The Becker County Board of Commissioners will make one appointment to the Board of Managers of the Cormorant Lake Watershed District. The appointment is to fill a 3-year term expiring December 31, 2025. A manager must be a voting resident of the Cormorant Lake Watershed District. Appointments will be considered at the Board Meeting on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 Persons interested in being appointed may submit a letter of interest to: Pat Oman, County Administrator Becker County Administration Office 915 Lake Avenue, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Ph: 218-846-7201 e-mail: pat.oman@co.becker.mn.us (Nov. 16, 19, 23, 26 & 30; Dec. 3, 2022) 121810