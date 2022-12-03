PUBLIC NOTICE The Becker County Board of Commissioners will make one appointment to the Board of Managers of the Cormorant Lake Watershed District. The appointment is to fill a 3-year term expiring December 31, 2025. A manager must be a voting resident of the Cormorant Lake Watershed District. Appointments will be considered at the Board Meeting on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 Persons interested in being appointed may submit a letter of interest to: Pat Oman, County Administrator Becker County Administration Office 915 Lake Avenue, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Ph: 218-846-7201 e-mail: pat.oman@co.becker.mn.us (Nov. 16, 19, 23, 26 & 30; Dec. 3, 2022) 121810