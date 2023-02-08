PUBLIC NOTICE The Becker County Board of Commissioners is seeking volunteers to serve on the following Becker County Boards/Committees: Planning Commission 4-Year Term • District 1 (1 Seat) • District 5 (2 Seats) Becker County Board of Adjustments 4-Year Term • Member at Large (1 Seat) • District 5 (1 Seat) Persons interested in being appointed may submit a letter of interest and/or resume by February 15, 2023 to (be sure to include to which seat you wish to be appointed): Pat Oman, County Administrator Becker County Administration Office 915 Lake Avenue, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Phone: 218-846-7201 email: pat.oman@co.becker.mn.us (Feb. 8 & 11, 15, 2023) 190331