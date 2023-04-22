PUBLIC NOTICE The Becker County Board of Commissioners will make two appointments to the Board of Managers of the Pelican River Watershed District. The appointments are to fill the terms expiring May 25, 2023. Position 3 represents Detroit Lake Position 7 represents Long Lake A manager must be a voting resident of the Pelican River Watershed District. Appointments will be considered at the Board Meeting on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Persons interested in being appointed may submit a letter of interest no later than May 12, 2023 to: Pat Oman, County Administrator Becker County Administration Office 915 Lake Avenue, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Ph: 218-846-7201 e-mail: pat.oman@co.becker.mn.us (April 22, 26 & 29; May 3, 6 & 10, 2023) 215262