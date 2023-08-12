PUBLIC NOTICE The Becker County Board of Commissioners will make an appointment to the Recreational Advisory Committee. The appointment will be an At-Large Member and serve a four-year term. The applications will be considered for appointment on Tuesday, September 5, 2023. If interested in being appointed, you may submit a letter of interest and/or resume no later than Thursday, August 31, 2023 to: Pat Oman, County Administrator Becker County Administration Office 915 Lake Avenue, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Ph: 218-846-7201 e-mail: pat.oman@co.becker.mn.us (Aug. 12, 19 & 23, 2023) 248872