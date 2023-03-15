PUBLIC NOTICE The Detroit Lakes Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA) hereby submits for public comment a Five-Year Capital Funds Plan for 2021-2025 and a Public Housing Agency (PHA) Annual Update for 2024. A copy of the plan and supporting documentation are available at the HRA office at 1111 Washington Avenue, Detroit Lakes, MN during regular business hours of 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. All persons are welcome to review the proposed plan and make written comment to the Detroit Lakes HRA. A public hearing for the Plan will be held on Monday, May 8, 2022 at 11:30 a.m., at the Detroit Lakes HRA Office. The plan will be submitted for approval to the HRA Board of Commissioners following the public hearing. (March 15 & 22, 2023) 203185