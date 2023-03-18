QUOTES ASKED FOR BITUMINOUS AND CONCRETE CONSTRUCTION AND REPAIR NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS: Quotes will be received by the City of Detroit Lakes Public Works Dept. until 2:00 PM, Friday, March 31, 2023, for the construction of, or repairs to, concrete curb and gutter, approaches and sidewalks; and the construction of or repairs to bituminous streets, alleys and parking areas. This construction is to be done at indeterminate times during the 2023 construction season according to the specifications as laid out by the City. Specifications are available by calling (218) 847-4637 or e-mailing dlpublicworks@cityofdetroitlakes.com Return proposals to: Detroit Lakes Public Works Dept. 508 Front Street E Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 dlpublicworks@cityofdetroitlakes.com All quotes must be on the basis of cash payment for the work. Quote awards will be made by the City Council at its regular meeting on April 11, 2023, at 5:00 PM. The City Council reserves the right to reject any and all quotes and to waive informalities therein. BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL this 10th day of January 2023. City of Detroit Lakes Kelcey Klemm City Administrator (March 18 & 22, 2023) 204509