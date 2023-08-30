Request for Price Quote for Snow Removal
Request for Price Quote for Snow Removal The City of Callaway is soliciting price quotes for the plowing of snow on City owned streets for the 2023-2024 snow season. Prices shall be for an hourly rate to clear approximately 2.12 miles of streets on a “as needed basis.” Proposal specification can be reviewed at www.callawaymn.gov. Submit quotes to the City of Callaway at clerk@callawaymn.gov or mail to P.O. Box 116 Callaway MN. 56521 no later than 1 pm. September 20, 2023. Shelly L Dillon, Clerk/Treasurer City of Callaway (Aug. 30; Sept 6, 2023) 254239