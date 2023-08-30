Request for Price Quote for Snow Removal The City of Callaway is soliciting price quotes for the plowing of snow on City owned streets for the 2023-2024 snow season. Prices shall be for an hourly rate to clear approximately 2.12 miles of streets on a “as needed basis.” Proposal specification can be reviewed at www.callawaymn.gov. Submit quotes to the City of Callaway at clerk@callawaymn.gov or mail to P.O. Box 116 Callaway MN. 56521 no later than 1 pm. September 20, 2023. Shelly L Dillon, Clerk/Treasurer City of Callaway (Aug. 30; Sept 6, 2023) 254239