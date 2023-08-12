REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS Becker County Purs

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS Becker County Pursuant to MN Statue 471.6161, notice is hereby given that Becker County requests proposals for Group Health Insurance. Specifications will be available from the County’s agent of record, National Insurance Services, at 14852 Scenic Heights Road, Suite 210, Eden Prairie, MN 55344, phone 800-627-3660. Proposals are due no later than 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 5th, 2023 to Becker County, 915 Lake Street 2nd Floor, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 and as specified in the RFP. Becker County reserves the right to reject proposals, waive formalities, and to select the proposal that best meets the Becker County’s needs. Criteria for the evaluation of proposals will be provided when the specifications are requested. (Aug. 12 & 16, 2023) 248874