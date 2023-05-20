REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS ISSUED BY BEC
REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS ISSUED BY BECKER COUNTY Date: May 15, 2023 Becker County, a government organization, is soliciting Statements of Qualification from individuals and/or firms for the purpose of providing professional services relating to medical insurance broker services. Becker County’s current medical contract expires December 31, 2023. Please reference the Becker County Government Page for full details: https://www.co.becker.mn.us (May 20, 24, 27 & 31, 2023) 224873