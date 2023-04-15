Request for sealed bids for 2023 Site Pr

Request for sealed bids for 2023 Site Prep Becker County Natural Resource Management Office will be accepting sealed bids for herbicide application for the purpose of preparing sites for planting of tree seedlings on approximately 91 acres. All acres will be trenched and sprayed. Contract information can be obtained by contacting the Becker County Natural Resources Office at 200 East State Street, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501, or call {218) 847-0099. All bids must be received by 3:00 pm on May 25, 2023 and will be awarded at the Becker County Board of Commissioner’s meeting on June 6, 2023. (April 8 & 15, 2023) 208615