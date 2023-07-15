REQUEST FOR SEALED QUOTES Bud Capping 20

REQUEST FOR SEALED QUOTES Bud Capping 2023 The Becker County Natural Resources Management office will be accepting sealed quotes for bud capping on approximately 321.1 acres of pine plantations. Approximately 213,750 tree seedlings. Quotes accepted until 3:00 pm on July 20, 2023. Send paper copy of quote to Becker County Natural Resources Management Office at 1771 N Tower Road, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501. Quote awarded at the Becker County Commissioner’s meeting on August 1, 2023. (July 15, 2023) 241429

