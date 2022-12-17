RESIDENTS OF CORMORANT TOWNSHIP Anyone d

RESIDENTS OF CORMORANT TOWNSHIP Anyone desiring to be a candidate for office at the annual township election on Tuesday, March 14th, 2023 must file his or her name with the township clerk. Applicants can meet with the clerk at the town hall. Filing will begin January 3rd, through January 17th, 2023, with the clerks’ office open from 1:00 p.m. till 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17th, 2023 for filing. Offices open for filing are: One expiring 3-year term for Supervisor One expiring 2-year term for Treasurer To be eligible to file for the office a person must: 1) Be an eligible voter, 2) Not have filed an affidavit as a candidate at the same election, 3) Be or will be, on assuming office, 21 years of age or older, 4) Be a resident of Cormorant Township for thirty (30) days prior to the election. Anyone interested in filing may call Cormorant Town Hall (218) 532-7042 and leave their name and number and I will return the call. Claudia Hanson, Clerk, Cormorant Township (Dec. 14 & 17, 2022) 130041