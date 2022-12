Riceville Township 16998 CO HWY 14 Callaway, MN 56521 To the Electors of the Township of Riceville: Notice is Hereby Given, that a March Election will be held at the Riceville Town Hall on Tuesday, March 14th, 2023 to wit: One Town Supervisor – 3yr Term One Town Treasurer – 2yr Term Please note the polls will be open for voting from 5:00 pm and will remain open until 8:00 pm. Kim Frederick Riceville Township Clerk (Dec. 24, 2022) 133197