RICHWOOD TOWNSHIP Notice of Annual Meeti

RICHWOOD TOWNSHIP Notice of Annual Meeting and Election of Officers County of Becker, State of MN, that the annual election of town officers and annual town meeting will be held Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at the following location: RICHWOOD TOWN HALL 26000 250th St Callaway, MN 56521 In case of inclement weather, the meeting and election will be held the following Tuesday. The annual meeting will commence at 4:00 PM to conduct all necessary business prescribed by law. The election polls will be open from 4:30 PM to 8PM at which time the voters will elect: One supervisor – 3 year term One treasurer – 2 year term Thank you, Elizabeth Molacek, Clerk Richwood Township Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 (218) 790-0575 (Feb. 22, 2023) 196208