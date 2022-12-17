RICHWOOD TOWNSHIP RESIDENTS NOTICE OF FILING Notice is Hereby Given to the residents of Richwood Township that the annual filing for election of officers opens January 3, 2023 and continues through January 17, 2023. The following positions are to be filled at the election on March 14, 2023. 1 Town Supervisor - 3 Year Term 1 Town Treasurer - 2 Year Term If you wish to file for candidacy, please file with the township clerk at her residence in the evenings or by appointment. If you would like to make an appointment or need further information call 218-790-0575. The clerk’s office (24270 260th St., Detroit Lakes, MN) will be open for filing on January 17, 2022 from 1:00 until 5:00 PM. Elizabeth Molacek, Clerk (Dec. 17 & 24, 2022) 131297