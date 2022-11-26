SPRING CREEK TOWNSHIP BECKER COUNTY, MIN

SPRING CREEK TOWNSHIP BECKER COUNTY, MINNESOTA NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING REGARDING PROPOSED MORATORIUM NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town Board of Spring Creek Township will hold a special board meeting to conduct a public hearing on December 1, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at the Ogema Community Center, 409 Main Street, Ogema, Minnesota 56569. The purpose of the meeting is to conduct the public hearing, receive public comment, consider the study and moratorium, and to possibly act on the ordinance. All interested persons may appear and be heard at the public hearing or may file written comments with the Town Clerk before the hearing . /s/ Mitchell Ballard Town Clerk Posted: Nov. 19 and 26, 2022 (Nov. 19 & 26, 2022) 122505