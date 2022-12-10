SPRING CREEK TOWNSHIP BECKER COUNTY Ordi

SPRING CREEK TOWNSHIP BECKER COUNTY Ordinance Number: 2022-01 AN INTERIM ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING A ZONING STUDY AND IMPOSING A MORATORIUM ON FEEDLOTS AND NON-FARM DWELLINGS The Town Board of Spring Creek Township adopted Ordinance No. 2022-01, an interim ordinance authorizing a zoning study and placing a moratorium on feedlots and non-farm dwellings within the Town. The ordinance contains findings􀀢 definitions of the terms, provides for a zoning study on whether the Town should repeal or update its zoning regulations, including regulations regarding animal feedlots and non-farm dwellings, provides exemptions to the moratorium, indicates the moratorium is in effect immediately and will be in place for a period of 12 months unless terminated earlier, and contains various administrative provisions. The full text of the ordinance is available by contacting the Town Clerk and a copy of the ordinance was submitted to the County Law Library and the Detroit Lakes Public Library. Mitchell Ballard, Town Clerk (Dec 10, 2022) 128860