State of Minnesota Becker County Distric

State of Minnesota Becker County District Court Judicial District: Seventh Court File Number: 03-FA-23-226 Case Type: Domestic Abuse In the Matter of: Herbanae Brendalee Washington Ind. and OBO Minor Child(ren) Petitioner vs. Earnest Baker Washington Respondent Notice of Issuance of Emergency (Ex Parte) Order for Protection by Publication (Minn. Stat. § 518B.01, subd. 8) To Respondent named above: YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an Ex Parte Order for Protection has been issued in the above matter. You may request a hearing if you contact the court administrator’s office within 12 days of the date of publication of this notice. You may obtain a copy of the Ex Parte Order for Protection and the form to request a hearing from the court administrator’s office at the following address: 913 Lake Avenue Detroit Lakes, Mn 56501 Failure to request a hearing or to obtain a copy of the Ex Parte Order will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Court’s order. Date: 2/15/23 Renelle Fenno/Jeannine Jahnke Court Administrator/Deputy (Feb. 18, 2023) 195299